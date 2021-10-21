Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 177,400 Shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) by 369.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.13% of Spartacus Acquisition worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Spartacus Acquisition by 1,510.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Spartacus Acquisition by 320.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMTS opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.59.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

