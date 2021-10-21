Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BEPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $40.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

