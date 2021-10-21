Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Position Raised by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3,650.8% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

FOCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Shares of FOCS opened at $60.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.64 and a beta of 1.18. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $61.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.