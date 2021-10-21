Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 400 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in NCR were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 165.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NCR by 22.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of NCR by 496.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NCR opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

NCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

