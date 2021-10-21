Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes $1.12 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth $36,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 350.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

Shares of WELL opened at $84.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $89.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.91 and its 200-day moving average is $81.45.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

