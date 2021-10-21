United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,067 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Data I/O were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Data I/O by 26.6% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Data I/O by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Data I/O by 78.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Data I/O by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 303,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 42.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Data I/O alerts:

In other news, Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $87,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Anthony Ambrose sold 5,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $32,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,073 shares of company stock worth $316,283 over the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

DAIO opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 million, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.02. Data I/O Co. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $7.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.