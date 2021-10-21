United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,626 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 97,099 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 385,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:CFG opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.68. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.