Citigroup Increases MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $126.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $114.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec stock opened at $87.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in MasTec by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in MasTec by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of MasTec by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of MasTec by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.