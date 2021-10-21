Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Stock Position Decreased by Natixis

Natixis cut its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

NYSE HOG opened at $36.57 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOG. Wedbush decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Edward Jones cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.16.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.