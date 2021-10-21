Mizuho Increases Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $140.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.53.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $124.11 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $126.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,196,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $858,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 765,736 shares of company stock worth $78,680,527. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $6,042,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 139.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $3,087,000.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

