Cormark Comments on K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Cormark also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KNT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.21.

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$7.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.04. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$5.75 and a 1-year high of C$9.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.74.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.52 million.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

