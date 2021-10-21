Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stock Holdings in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.80% of Reading International worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Reading International by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Reading International by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Reading International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Reading International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reading International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after buying an additional 54,606 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.84. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $7.64.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a net margin of 6.11%.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded Reading International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

