Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS.

Shares of BPOP opened at $82.00 on Thursday. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

In related news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $605,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

