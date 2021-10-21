Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NTRS opened at $125.51 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $76.20 and a twelve month high of $125.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTRS. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

