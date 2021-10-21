Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Receives $22.33 Average PT from Analysts

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 1.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 131,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter worth about $383,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VINP opened at $14.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $787.77 million and a P/E ratio of 31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a current ratio of 14.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. Vinci Partners Investments has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

