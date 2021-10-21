DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $1.02. DISH Network posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DISH Network.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

Shares of DISH opened at $44.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in DISH Network by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in DISH Network by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after purchasing an additional 45,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in DISH Network by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.