Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%.

Kinder Morgan has increased its dividend payment by 107.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Kinder Morgan has a payout ratio of 81.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.5%.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

