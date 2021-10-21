Halliburton to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Halliburton in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oilfield services company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

NYSE HAL opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.39 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $26.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.69%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

