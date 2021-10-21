Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading Up 27.1% This Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $470,849.02 and $39.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 27.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 75.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 119.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

