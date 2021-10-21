Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Securities

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DENN. Wedbush dropped their price target on Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Get Denny's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $937.32 million, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the sale, the president now owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Denny’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Denny’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.