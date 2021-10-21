United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) PT Raised to $38.00 at Raymond James

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

UCBI opened at $34.96 on Thursday. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Blalock bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 7.2% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 23,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in United Community Banks by 6.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in United Community Banks by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks by 14.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 335,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 42,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Community Banks by 14.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 41,553 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

