Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

OVBC opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96. The company has a market cap of $131.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.24.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 9.80%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ohio Valley Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,016 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Ohio Valley Banc worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

