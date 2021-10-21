Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Greene County Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Shares of GCBC opened at $33.45 on Thursday. Greene County Bancorp has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $38.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greene County Bancorp stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Greene County Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

