Insider Buying: E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) CEO Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) CEO Michael Farlekas acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $237,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Farlekas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Michael Farlekas acquired 40,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $443,200.00.

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Research analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in E2open Parent by 11.1% during the second quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,973,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,444 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth $177,519,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth $111,758,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,603,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $82,704,000. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

