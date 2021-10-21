FY2022 EPS Estimates for Exelon Co. Boosted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Exelon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $51.21 on Thursday. Exelon has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average of $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Exelon by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

