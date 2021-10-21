Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

KRUS opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.76. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

