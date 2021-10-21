Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 162 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Target were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT opened at $251.83 on Thursday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $150.80 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.94 and a 200-day moving average of $234.83. The stock has a market cap of $122.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,759 shares of company stock worth $30,555,393. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.52.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

