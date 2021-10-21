Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.55 Million Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $44,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total transaction of $374,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,400 shares of company stock worth $505,601. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $148.90 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $161.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.91.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

