11,806 Shares in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of EGO stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. Research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.