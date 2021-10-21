Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 9,600 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 68.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCCO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 548.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 142.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after buying an additional 84,814 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 202.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,676,000 after buying an additional 18,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth about $1,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.34%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

