United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 123,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $31.16 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $31.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28.

