Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Datadog by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Datadog by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Datadog by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Datadog by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $158.85 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $160.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.74. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of -934.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 16,256 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,214.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $836,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,155,249.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,381,001 shares of company stock valued at $322,180,029. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

