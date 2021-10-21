M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of M/I Homes worth $9,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 6,111.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,205,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,628 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 24.0% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,322,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after acquiring an additional 255,707 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 94.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 65.6% in the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 132,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 52,485 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 29.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 44,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHO opened at $61.79 on Thursday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.59.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $961.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.10 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

