Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.56 Million Investment in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 143,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,556,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLF. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLF opened at $45.49 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.11.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

