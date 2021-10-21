Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,523,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,074,271 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.36% of Ally Financial worth $424,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 80.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 74.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1,508.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 442,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,011,000 after purchasing an additional 415,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,625 shares of company stock worth $1,879,833. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.58. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

