Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 7,480 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,236 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $8,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $623.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

