Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 27,450 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,450 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 2.13% of The Cato worth $8,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Cato during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Cato during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Cato during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Cato during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in The Cato during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CATO opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $378.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.95. The Cato Co. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Cato had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $207.75 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

About The Cato

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

