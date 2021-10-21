Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 13,926 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $380,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,675,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 44,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 810.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 32,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,800,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,437.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,502.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,397.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $985.05 and a one year high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,985,955. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,381.40.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

