Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,535 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,941 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,371,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,683,000 after buying an additional 527,179 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,699,000 after buying an additional 1,088,573 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after buying an additional 595,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

