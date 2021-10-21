FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Boosted by Oppenheimer

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.15.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Shares of CG opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.76 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $97,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,052,460.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock valued at $532,749,616. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,123,000 after acquiring an additional 537,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after buying an additional 6,093,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,904,000 after buying an additional 971,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,119,000 after buying an additional 797,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,051,000 after buying an additional 1,781,026 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

