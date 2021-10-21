Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.80

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:UKW opened at GBX 138.99 ($1.82) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 134.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 132.32. Greencoat UK Wind has a 1 year low of GBX 124.60 ($1.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 143.40 ($1.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Dividend History for Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW)

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.