FY2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.69 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.58. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNI. Cowen increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.61.

CNI stock opened at $130.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.27. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $132.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4977 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

