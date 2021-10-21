Geode Capital Management LLC Has $65.09 Million Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $65,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNMD. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in CONMED by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 645,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,327,000 after acquiring an additional 350,239 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,654,000 after acquiring an additional 329,938 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,324,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,939,000 after buying an additional 204,751 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,248,000 after buying an additional 67,266 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $145.06 on Thursday. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.09.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total transaction of $165,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,288.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,590,383. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

