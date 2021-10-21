Analysts Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Price Target at $72.58

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.58.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRC. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRC stock opened at $70.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.34.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.06%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

