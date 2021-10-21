Lida Resources (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) traded up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 2,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 2,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

Lida Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LDDAF)

Lida Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily owns and operates the San Vicente property, which consists of one claim covering an area of approximately 200 hectares located in the western side of the Central Andean Cordillera in Northern Peru. Lida Resources Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

