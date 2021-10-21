$1.41 EPS Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $49,420,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3,020.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 517,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,484,000 after buying an additional 501,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,996,000 after buying an additional 444,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $33,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $98.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.67. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $104.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

