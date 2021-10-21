Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Receives $18.75 Average PT from Analysts

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities cut Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter worth $442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Absolute Software by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,126,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 156,875 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Absolute Software by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Absolute Software by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the 1st quarter worth about $993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABST opened at $11.40 on Monday. Absolute Software has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

