Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.12

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.12 and last traded at $46.61, with a volume of 412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKHYY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from 32.00 to 33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.49. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.7183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.61%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

