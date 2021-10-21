Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to announce $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.92. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $12,737,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $8,363,236.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,819 shares of company stock worth $42,761,998 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BR. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $181.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $134.68 and a 12-month high of $183.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.23%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.