Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd.

GLBZ opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $13.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. The company has a market cap of $31.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.91%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.

